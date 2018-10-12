Detour Gold says Paulson rejects settlement proposal

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF -2.3% ) says John Paulson's hedge fund has rejected its proposal to settle a proxy dispute over the company’s future.

Detour says the settlement it proposed to Paulson on Oct. 9 would have resulted in nearly half of its board being refreshed in six weeks, with interim CEO Michael Kenyon stepping down before the next annual general meeting.

Paulson says it has made alternative proposals to Detour and will continue to press for a complete change of the board.

The hedge fund has called for Detour to explore strategic alternatives including a sale, and in July called for a special shareholders meeting and nominated eight new directors for appointment to Detour’s board.