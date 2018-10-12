Universal Logistics Holdings acquires Specialized Rail Service, Inc. for $12.3M

Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH +0.1% ) announces acquisition of Specialized Rail Service, Inc. for $12.3M.

Jeff Rogers, Universal's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Specialized Rail Service fits nicely in our acquisition strategy, and provides us an excellent platform for further expansion in the western United States. By providing excellent customer service for over 20 years, Specialized Rail Service has earned its reputation as a best-in-class intermodal service provider. I'm excited to have them on board, and look forward to our continued success."

Specialized Rail Service will operate as part of Universal Intermodal, Inc. and is expected to be immediately accretive.