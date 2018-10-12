U.S. defense firms tell Trump administration of concern over Saudi deals

Major U.S. defense contractors reportedly have expressed concern to the Trump administration that lawmakers angered by the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will block further arms deals with Saudi Arabia.

Pres. Trump said yesterday that he was wary of halting arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the country could shift its weapons purchases to Russia and China, but several members of Congress say the case had heightened resistance to moving ahead with Saudi weapons sales that could be worth tens of billions of dollars.

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.9% ) and Raytheon (RTN -0.5% ) have been the most active defense firms with potential sales to Saudi Arabia since Trump announced a $110B package of arms deals with the country last year.

Sen. Corker, the Republican Foreign Relations Committee chairman, says he recently told a defense contractor not to push for a deal with the Saudis, even before the Khashoggi case.