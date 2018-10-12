Cincinnati Financial estimates Q3 pretax cat loss about $120M

Cincinnati Financial (CINF -1.4% ) estimates Q3 results will include pretax catastrophe losses of about $120M.

The estimate represents an impact on Q3 combined ratio of about 9.5-10.00 percentage points based on estimated property casualty earned premiums, above its 10-year historical average contribution of cat losses to combined ratio of 5.6 percentage points for Q3.

Estimate for catastrophe losses include $92M for Hurricane Florence, including about $7M for its reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re.

CINF estimates Q3 property casualty combined ratio 96%-98%, including the effect of catastrophe losses. The ratio also reflects net favorable reserve development on prior accident years for the company's commercial casualty line of business.

Hurricane Michael is expect to affect Q4 2018 results, but the company can't predict its magnitude yet since many damaged areas are not yet accessible.

