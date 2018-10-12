Reports: SoftBank tapping Goldman, Nomura, DB for massive telecom IPO

SoftBank (SFTBY +2.4%) is readying what may be the biggest initial public offering in history for its Japanese mobile business, with reports on the sale ranging from an offering of ¥2.3T to ¥3T (some $20B-$27B worth).
Reports have the conglomerate choosing Goldman Sachs (GS -0.3%), Nomura (NMR -1.3%) and Deutsche Bank (DB -0.7%) as lead underwriters, with Mizuho and SMBC Nikko Securities also underwriting.
The company reportedly expects to complete the offering by late December.
Alibaba sold $25B worth of shares in New York in 2014, still the biggest-ever IPO.
SoftBank is looking to the Tokyo Stock Exchange to list and most of the issue will be pitched at domestic investors.
