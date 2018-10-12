Alibaba merging Ele.me, Koubei as rivalry heats up

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is merging its Ele.me food delivery unit with local food platform Koubei to better compete with Meituan Dianping in the increasingly competitive Chinese on-demand services market.

The merger to create a “local services company” was described in an internal letter to Alibaba staff. Alibaba had outlined the plan in its filing for the quarter ended June 30, when the combined duo had already received over $3B in new investment commitments.

The units cover over 676 cities with 3.5M registered merchants.