Leveraged loans outperform other asset classes as interest rates rise

With rising interest rates hurting stock and bond prices, there's one asset that's outperforming almost every asset class this month--corporate loans, especially leveraged loans.

Leveraged loans have increased to $1.2T this year, exceeding the amount of outstanding junk bonds for the first time, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Leveraged loans made to companies with less than investment-grade ratings (or junk) have increased among investors because they pay relatively high interest that moves with benchmark interest rates, thus insulating loans from rate increases by the Fed.

Stocks and bonds, meanwhile, have been pulled down by concern over interest rates this week.

Though Treasury inflation-protected securities usually rise in value with interest rates, they have actually declined this year because there's been little change in inflation expectations even as the Fed raises rates.

ETFs: OXLC, BKLN, ECC, PPR, EFR, BGB, VVR, NSL, BGX, PHD, TSLF, BSL, SRLN, AFT, SNLN, FCT, EVF, FTSL, TLI, BHL