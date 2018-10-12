Google considering "a variety of options" in China

Google (GOOG +2.4% )(GOOGL +2.3% ) tells U.S. lawmakers it’s mulling “a variety of options” for offering more services in China.

The comment comes from an August 31 letter to senators that became public today.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the company is “thoughtfully considering a variety of options for how to offer services in China in a way that is consistent with our mission.

Google has faced criticism, internal and external, over plans to release a censored search engine in the market to comply with local internet censorship and surveillance policies.

The company faced similar pushback for its AI contract with the Pentagon but later walked away from the project.

