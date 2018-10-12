China Telecom, Telenor prep bids to enter Philippines

Amid a yearlong push by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to open up telecom competition, China Telecom (CHA -1.1% ) and Telenor (TELNY -0.1% ) have bought bidding documents allowing them to enter the market, the government says.

“This shows the confidence of telcos in the selection process,” the country's Information and Communications Secretary Eliseo Rio told Bloomberg.

Seven companies have bought the bidding documents to challenge the duopoly of PLDT (PHI +2.9% ) and Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY).

