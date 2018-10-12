CP Rail one of world's 'best managed' railroads, Stifel says in upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +2% ) is higher after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $247 price target, saying it "did not fully appreciate the opportunities and strategic initiatives the company has in its pipeline."

Stifel cites CP's potential to expand capacity in key locations near terminals, the benefits of investment in new equipment such as high-capacity grain cars and recent operational improvements to intermodal operations.

CP is "one of the best-managed and most efficient railroads in the world," and has posted strong volumes recently as it gains market share, Stifel says, adding that a key takeaway from the company's recent investor day was CP's high growth potential, even in the near term.