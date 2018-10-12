Bloomberg: Engie, Caisse to bid $9B for Petrobras gas pipeline network

France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec plan to offer as much as $9B (34B reals) for Petrobras’s (NYSE:PBR) natural gas pipeline network, potentially $1B more than their initial bid, Bloomberg reports.

Engie, whose initial $8B bid including debt was the highest, is planning to raise its offer to ensure it prevails at a time when cheap credit is available to help finance the acquisition, according to the report.

The 2,800-mile Transportadora Associada de Gas pipeline network spans 10 states in northeastern Brazil, and PBR wants to sell it as part of a wider push to sell $21B in assets to reduce its debt; if completed, it would be the company’s biggest divestment ever.