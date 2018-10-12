Bloomberg: Airbus may beat Boeing to market with extra-long range plane

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) could build a longer-range version of its newest A320 neo narrow-body jet by 2023, prospective buyer Air Transat tells Boeing, beating Boeing's (NYSE:BA) competing model to market.

A development of the existing A321neo known as the XLR for extra long range, the Airbus plane is under consideration as Boeing considers a launch decision for a family of mid-range jets with the New Mid-Market Aircraft, a wholly new design that would not reach airlines until ~2025, CEO Dennis Muilenburg has said.

While few details are known, Air Transat CEO Jean-Francois Lemay says the proposed Airbus jet could reach Croatia from his company's Montreal hub; with that range, it could be a replacement for aging Boeing 757s and 767s.