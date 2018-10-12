Walmart to buy online intimates retailer Bare Necessities

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it has acquired intimates online retailer Bare Necessities for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to boost its e-commerce presence as well as its appeal to younger shoppers.

Bare Necessities offers more than 100K products from more than 160 brands, including an extensive assortment of bras, swimwear, shapewear and sleepwear.

WMT says the acquisition is part of its broader strategy of acquiring category leaders with specialized expertise and assortment that can help enhance the customer experience on Walmart.com and Jet.com.