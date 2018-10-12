Papa John's sets new structure under executive Nettles

Oct. 12, 2018 4:56 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has named Mike Nettles to a newly created position, chief operating and growth officer, as part of a new organizational structure.
  • Nettles has been senior VP and chief information and digital officer. He had previously held executive roles with Panera Bread and DiningIn.
  • The new structure has "dedicated roles and responsibilities around each consumer touch point" that will report to Nettles, the company says.
  • Those roles include people promoted to the positions of chief analytics and technology officer; senior VP, Customer Experience; senior VP, Menu Strategy and Innovation; and chief brand officer.
  • After hours: PZZA flat.
