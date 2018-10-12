Stocks bounce in volatile day but sharply lower for the week

Stocks recouped a chunk of their weekly losses in a volatile session, as the S&P 500 added as much as 1.7% in the early going but losing most of it intraday before rallying to finish 1.4% higher.

The Dow settled with a 1.2% gain after briefly turning negative, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed with a 2.3% surge, but small caps lagged, as the Russell 2000 posted a slim 0.1% gain.

For the week, the Dow sank 4.2%, the S&P slumped 4.1% and the Nasdaq tumbled 3.7%.

The financials sector finished today's trade just 0.1% higher after adding as much as 1.6% following earnings reports from J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo; 10 of 11 S&P sectors finished in the green, led by tech's 3.2% boost.

The FAANG stocks, which were some of the biggest casualties of this week’s rout in stocks, rebounded: Facebook +0.2%, Apple +3.6%, Amazon +4%, Netflix +5.7%, Google +2.8%.

U.S. Treasury prices finished roughly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.14%, while the U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 94.96 in rebounding from a more than two-week low, and November WTI crude oil climbed 0.5% to $71.34/bbl.