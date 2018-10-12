Nikkei: Japan probes Facebook data security

Japan has launched an investigation of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) data security, Nikkei reports.

That means Japan joins other countries who have looked into incidents such as the Cambridge Analytica data-leak scandal and the recently disclosed hack affecting 30M Facebook accounts.

Facebook's Japanese unit says that it's cooperated with the Person Information Protection Commission, which is calling in company officials to answer questions.

