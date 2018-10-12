Westlake Chemical says fire-damaged VCM unit down 7-10 days

Westlake Chemical (WLK, WLKP) says it expects its fire-damaged vinyl chloride monomer unit in Plaquemine, La., to resume full production in a week to 10 days.

Tuesday's fire forced WLK to shut down the complex's 725.7K metric tons/year VCM unit but did not affect the 861.8K metric tons/year PVC unit or the chlor-alkali unit, which has capacity to produce 426.3K metric tons/year of chlorine and 453.6K metric tons/year of caustic soda.

During the Plaquemine VCM outage, WLK can divert VCM from its operations in Lake Charles, La., to feed the Plaquemine PVC plant; the Lake Charles site has two VCM plants with a combined capacity of 925.5K metric tons/year, according to Platts.