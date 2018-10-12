Dominion, Duke Energy, Georgia Power work to restore power after storm

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it has restored power to 250K out of 600K customers who had suffered outages after Hurricane Michael caused significant damage in many parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

While some regions have suffered "catastrophic damage that will hamper repairs," Dominion says it expects to have the "vast majority" of customers restored by the end of Monday.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says its crews have repaired 750K power outages in the Carolinas, with 287K customers - nearly all of them in North Carolina - still without power as of 5 p.m. ET.

Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power subsidiary says it has restored 322K customers and updated estimated restoration times for three areas - Americus, Macon and Columbus - which now should have power restored a full day earlier than previously announced.