Defense contractors would be spared from Saudi punishment

There will be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, President Trump said in a 60 Minutes interview that will air on Sunday.

But he does not want to to block military sales to kingdom. "I don't want to hurt jobs... I don't want to lose an order like that,” he said, singling out Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN). "And you know what, there are other ways of punishing."

Previously: U.S. defense firms tell Trump administration of concern over Saudi deals (Oct. 12 2018)

Previously: Khashoggi case puts Saudi investment on the line (Oct. 12 2018)