Boost to U.S.-Turkish economic relations?

"There was NO DEAL made with Turkey for the release and return of Pastor Andrew Brunson. I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!" President Trump tweeted on Saturday.

The U.S. slapped sanctions on Turkish government officials this summer over the case, sending the country's financial markets into a tailspin.

