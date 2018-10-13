Forex discussed in U.S.-China trade dispute

China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on Saturday promised to keep the yuan currency’s value "broadly stable" at IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bali.

But U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated concerns that a major drop in the yuan's value this year against the dollar could be part of an effort to gain a trade advantage for Chinese exports or to offset the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The yuan has fallen more than 8% vs. the greenback since the end of April to about 6.91 on Friday, close to the psychologically important 7.0 level not seen in a decade.

