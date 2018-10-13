Tensions over Brexit "backstop" arrangement

Brexit talks hang in the balance as negotiators work through the weekend, with neither side confident they will reach a deal in time to meet a self-imposed deadline of Monday.

Talks are stuck on the issue of the Irish border and so-called backstop clause, whereby Northern Ireland would effectively remain subject to EU regulations to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Arlene Foster, the head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May's government, said on Saturday she would prefer no Brexit deal to a bad deal, describing current plans as amounting to "the annexation of Northern Ireland."

