Weekly market movement wrap

See a week over week comparison below for the following indices, equities, commodities, bonds and currencies.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.
U.S. Indices
Dow -4.2% to 25,339. S&P 500 -4.3% to 2,768. Nasdaq -3.7% to 7,496. Russell 2000 -4.9% to 1,546. CBOE Volatility Index +36% to 21.31.
S&P 500 Sectors
Energy -4.4%. Materials -6.3%. Industrials -6.2%. Consumer Discretionary -2.9%. Consumer Staples -2.3%. Health Care -3.1%. Financials -5.4%. Information Technology -3.5%. Telecommunication Services -3.1%. Utilities -1.8%. Real Estate -3.6% .
World Indices
FTSE 100 -3.7% to 6,995. CAC 40 -3.6% to 5,095. DAX -3.9% to 11,523. Nikkei 225 -3.6% to 22,713. Shanghai Composite -5.8% to 2,606. Hang Seng -3.8% to 25,801. BSE Sensex +1.5% to 34,733.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -4% to $71.51/bbl. Gold +2.6% to $1221.50/ounce. Natural Gas +0.6% to 3.161s. Treasuries -9 bps to 3.14%
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.45% USD/JPY -0.54% GBP/USD +0.73%. Bitcoin -5.7%. Litecoin -11.4%. Ethereum -14.9%. Ripple -14.3%. Bitcoin Cash -16%.
Top Stock Gainers
Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) +83%. Cormedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) +74%. Pyxus (NYSE:PYX) +53%. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) +52%. IDT Corp. (NYSE:IDT) +48%.
Top Stock Losers
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) -54%. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) -43%. China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ:CIFS) -41%. China Advanced Construction (NASDAQ:CADC) -38%. Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) -36%.
