Weekly market movement wrap

See a week over week comparison below for the following indices, equities, commodities, bonds and currencies.

U.S. Indices

Dow -4.2% to 25,339. S&P 500 -4.3% to 2,768. Nasdaq -3.7% to 7,496. Russell 2000 -4.9% to 1,546. CBOE Volatility Index +36% to 21.31.

S&P 500 Sectors

Energy -4.4%. Materials -6.3%. Industrials -6.2% . Consumer Discretionary -2.9% . Consumer Staples -2.3% . Health Care -3.1%. Financials -5.4%. Information Technology -3.5% . Telecommunication Services -3.1%. Utilities -1.8% . Real Estate -3.6% .

World Indices

FTSE 100 -3.7% to 6,995. CAC 40 -3.6% to 5,095. DAX -3.9% to 11,523. Nikkei 225 -3.6% to 22,713. Shanghai Composite -5.8% to 2,606. Hang Seng -3.8% to 25,801. BSE Sensex +1.5% to 34,733.

Commodities and Bonds

Crude Oil WTI -4% to $71.51/bbl. Gold +2.6% to $1221.50/ounce. Natural Gas +0.6% to 3.161s. Treasuries -9 bps to 3.14%

Forex and Cryptos



EUR/USD +0.45% USD/JPY -0.54% GBP/USD +0.73% . Bitcoin -5.7% . Litecoin -11.4% . Ethereum -14.9%. Ripple -14.3%. Bitcoin Cash -16% .

Top Stock Gainers

Youngevity (NASDAQ:YGYI) +83% . Cormedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) +74%. Pyxus (NYSE:PYX) +53% . Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) +52%. IDT Corp. (NYSE:IDT) +48% .

Top Stock Losers