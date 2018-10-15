Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has filed for bankruptcy after years of staying afloat through financial maneuvering, a merger with Kmart and relying on billions of CEO Eddie Lampert's own money.

It's set to shutter 142 stores towards the end of the year end and begin liquidation sales shortly.

While Lampert will step down as CEO, he'll remain Sears chairman, as his ESL Investments negotiates a debtor in possession loan and other funding to support what was once the country's biggest retailer through bankruptcy.

Previously: Sears bankruptcy filing expected in early Monday hours (Oct. 14 2018)