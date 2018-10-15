The creation of L3 Harris Technologies

Harris (NYSE:HRS) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have agreed to an all stock merger of equals, creating the sixth largest U.S. defense contractor and a top 10 defense company globally.

The companies say the transaction will add to combined earnings per share in the first year after the close of the deal, and generate $500M in annual pretax cost savings and $3B in free cash flow by the third year.

