SoftBank's Saudi ties alarm investors

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) shares tumbled as much as 8% in Tokyo overnight as fallout from the disappearance of a Saudi journalist spread to the Japanese conglomerate, whose nearly $100B Vision Fund is almost half financed by Saudi Arabia.

In other news, a headline from the WSJ suggested that "SoftBank is giving startups billions of reasons to hold off IPOs," as a bid to own a majority of WeWork signals a deeper push to let companies stay private.

