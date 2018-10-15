JPMorgan, Ford cancel plans for Saudi summit

More business executives are pulling out of Saudia Arabia's three-day conference known as "Davos in the Desert," set to begin on Oct. 23.

The latest include JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and Ford (NYSE:F) Chairman Bill Ford.

The cancellations could add pressure on other U.S. firms like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to reconsider their plans to attend the investment summit.

