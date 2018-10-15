Saudi tensions weigh on futures, spark oil price warning

U.S. stock index futures are following Asia and Europe into the red as risk-off sentiment pervades amid increasing tensions between Riyadh and Washington. Dow -0.7% ; S&P 500 -0.7% ; Nasdaq -1.1% .

The Kingdom has vowed an economic response "with greater action," should the U.S. impose sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case.

Crude warning? "If the price of oil reaching $80 angered President Trump, no one should rule out the price jumping to $100, or $200, or even double that figure," Al Arabiya's Turki Aldakhil wrote in an op-ed.

Oil is up 0.4% at $71.64/bbl, gold is 0.9% higher at $1232/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.15%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI, KSA