Brexit breakdown ahead of key midweek summit

Negotiations over Britain's departure from the EU suffered a setback Sunday as the two sides failed to resolve differences, chiefly over how to avoid the re-emergence of a physical border in Ireland.

Arlene Foster, the head of the Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May's government, also said Saturday she would prefer a no Brexit deal to a bad deal, describing current backstop plans - whereby Northern Ireland would effectively remain subject to EU regulations - as amounting to an "annexation."

Previously: Tensions over Brexit "backstop" arrangement (Oct. 13 2018)

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP