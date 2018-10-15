KBRwyle wins $48M contract

Global government services business of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a $48M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) to construct, deploy and commission the next generation Space Geodesy (SG) Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) ground systems.

KBRwyle will deliver up to six SLR systems on this contract. It will also provide project management, engineering development, system build, documentation, acceptance testing and other services.

Estimated revenue associated with this contract award will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for companys Government Services business segment.