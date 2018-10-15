M&A

Direct Energy Business to acquire retail business of Source Power & Gas LLC

|By:, SA News Editor

Direct Energy Business, a subsidiary of Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYY) to purchase the retail electricity business of Source Power & Gas LLC, a wholly owned indirect U.S. subsidiary of Australian power company ERM Power Limited.

Terns of the deal not disclosed.

"The purchase of Source Power & Gas, LLC's retail business is in line with our continued growth strategy in North America," said John Schultz, President Centrica North America and Direct Energy Business. "This transaction will mark a significant step in continuing to expand our operations and customer footprint in existing markets."

The sale is expected to close on November 30.

