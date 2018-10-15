Roche's Kadcyla beats Herceptin in late-stage breast cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, KATHERINE, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab) as adjuvant treatment in patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer who had residual disease following neoadjuvant treatment met the primary endpoint.

The study showed treatment with Kadcyla as a single agent significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death compared to Herceptin (trastuzumab).

No new safety signals were observed.

Kadcyla is an antibody-drug conjugate designed to deliver chemotherapy directly to HER2-positive cancer cells. Specifically, it combines the active ingredient in Herceptin with the chemo agent DM1.

Complete results will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Wednesday, December 5.