Chugai's satralizumab shows positive effect in late-stage study in inflammatory CNS disorder

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SAkuraSky Study, evaluating Chugai Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:CHGCF) satralizumab as add-on therapy in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) met the primary endpoint. The results were presented at ECTRIMS in Berlin.

Patients receiving satralizumab, a humanized recycling anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody, on top of immunosuppressive therapy experienced 62% less risk of relapse (hazard ratio = 0.38). The proportions of patients in the treatment group that were relapse-free at weeks 48 and 96 were 88.9% and 77.6% compared to 66.0% and 58.7%, respectively, for placebo.

NMOSD is a rare debilitating autoimmune disorder characterized by inflammatory lesions in the optic nerves and spinal cord.

