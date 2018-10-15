Nine Energy Service to offer $400M of new senior notes

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) intends to offer $400M of senior unsecured notes due 2023.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under a new credit facility to be entered into in connection with the consummation of the previously announced acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD, to fully repay and terminate the term loan borrowings and the outstanding revolving credit commitments under its existing credit facility, fund the upfront cash purchase price of the pending Magnum Acquisition and pay transaction fees and expenses.