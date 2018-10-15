FDA investigates into illegal marketing of e-cigarette products

The FDA has sent letters to 21 e-cigarette companies, seeking information about whether more than 40 products are being illegally marketed and outside the agency’s current compliance policy.

The FDA has received complaints that some companies market new products that do not meet the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act’s (FD&C Act) premarket requirements.

The agency is asking companies to provide information about the products, including evidence related to marketing and modification.

The agency also recently issued letters to five major e-cigarette manufacturers asking them to submit within 60 days plans describing how each firm will address the widespread youth access and use of its products.

Selected tickers: (BTI)(MO)(OTCQX:IMBBY)(OTCPK:JAPAY)(PM)(TPB)(VGR)(OTCQB:GLLA)(OTC:AHII)