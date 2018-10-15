Sealed Air announces sales and marketing agreement with Cubiscan

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has signed a sales and marketing agreement with Cubiscan to expand the markets for each other’s products and services.

“The agreement between Sealed Air and Cubiscan presents our customers with new automation options that address their most significant productivity challenges. We enable customers to manage their omnichannel packaging and shipment logistics with greater accuracy and efficiency,” said Kenneth P. Chrisman, president of Sealed Air’s Product Care division. “When Sealed Air’s automated fulfillment systems are used alongside Cubiscan’s technology, customers can create sustainable, right-sized, automated packaging that minimize costs and reduce waste.”