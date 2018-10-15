Icahn discloses 8% stake in Dell tracker, will oppose merger

Carl Icahn writes an open letter to Dell (NYSE:DVMT) stockholders saying he plans to vote against the proposed merger. Icahn holds 8.3% of the Class V shares.

Icahn says the Dell tracking stock currently sells for about $92/share but is worth “on a pure mathematical basis” about $144/share.

Icahn blames the gap on the 2013 go-private transaction that left the market distrustful of Michael Dell and Silver Lake, the fact that the tracker “has basically zero governance rights,” and the gradual destruction of value due to “scare tactics” like floating the possibility of a Dell IPO.

Dell announced in July that it would pay $21.7B in cash and stock to buy back shares that track VMware (NYSE:VMW). The company has a potential IPO as a Plan B if the merger fails to win shareholder support.

DVMT shares are up 1.1% premarket to $95.50.

