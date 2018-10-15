Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) initiated with Outperform rating and $110 (51% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) initiated with Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Overweight rating and $38 (17% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $37 price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Neutral rating and $30 price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Outperform rating and $38 price target at Cowen and Company.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (76% upside) price target at Stifel.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) resumed with Neutral rating and $120 (9% upside) price target at Goldman.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) upgraded to Neutral with a $5 (16% upside) price target at Wedbush. Sharses up 2% premarket.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) upgraded to Buy with an $8 (101% upside) price target at Jefferies after the Ad Com nod for DSUVIA. Shares up 26% premarket.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) upgraded to Overweight with a $100 (12% upside) price target at JPMorgan.