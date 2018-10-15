First Majestic Silver produces company record 6.7M silver equiv. oz. in Q3

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) +2.3% pre-market after announcing record quarterly production of 6.7M silver equiv. oz. in Q3, consisting of 3.5M oz. of silver, 35.2K oz. of gold, 4.4 M lbs. of lead and 1.2M lbs. of zinc.

YTD silver production totaled 8.4M oz., or 15.8M silver equiv. oz., in-line with full-year production guidance of 12M-13.2M silver oz. or 20.5M-22.6M silver equiv. oz.

AG attributes the record quarter primarily to a full quarter of production from the San Dimas operation, along with respective 19% and 35% increases in consolidated silver and gold grades, with five of its six mines recording higher production levels as a result of the grade improvements.

AG also says it is implementing a 20% cost reduction program across all areas due to prolonged silver price weakness.