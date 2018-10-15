More on Bank of America Q3

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q3 EPS of 66 cents, beats consensus of 62 cents, as consumer banking and global wealth and investment management segments strengthened from Q2 and expenses fell.

That compares with Q2 EPS of 63 cents and 46 cents in Q3 2017. BAC +0.5% in premarket trading.

Q3 net interest income $11.9B vs $11.7B in Q2 and $11.2B a year ago; net interest yield 2.42% vs. 2.38% in Q2 and 2.36% a year ago.

Q3 noninterest expense $13.1B vs $13.3B in Q2 and $13.4B a year ago.

Q3 Provision for credit losses $716M vs. $827M in Q2 and $834M a year ago.

Q3 average loan and lease balances in business segments rose 3% to 871B Y/Y, with consumer up 5% and commercial up 2%.

Q3 net income by segment: