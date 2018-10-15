More on Bank of America Q3

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Q3 EPS of 66 cents, beats consensus of 62 cents, as consumer banking and global wealth and investment management segments strengthened from Q2 and expenses fell.
That compares with Q2 EPS of 63 cents and 46 cents in Q3 2017. BAC +0.5% in premarket trading.
Q3 net interest income $11.9B vs $11.7B in Q2 and $11.2B a year ago; net interest yield 2.42% vs. 2.38% in Q2 and 2.36% a year ago.
Q3 noninterest expense $13.1B vs $13.3B in Q2 and $13.4B a year ago.
Q3 Provision for credit losses $716M vs. $827M in Q2 and $834M a year ago.
Q3 average loan and lease balances in business segments rose 3% to 871B Y/Y, with consumer up 5% and commercial up 2%.
Q3 net income by segment:
Consumer banking $3.11B vs. $2.88B in Q2 and $2.09B a year ago.
Global wealth and investment management $1.01B vs. $970M in Q2 and $770M a year ago.
Global banking $1.99B vs $2.06B in Q2 and $1.76B a year ago.
Global markets $912M vs. $1.12B in Q2 and $756M a year ago; net income (excluding DVA) $987M vs $1.25B in Q2 and $769M a year ago.
Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.99% vs. 10.75% in Q2 and 7.89% a year ago.
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.4% at Sept. 30, 2018, unchanged from June 30, 2018.
Income tax expense rose to $1.8B in Q3 from $1.7B in Q2, but fell from $2.2B a year ago.
