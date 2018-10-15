OncoSec launches mid-stage study of TAVO + Keytruda in TNBC

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) initiates an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-890, evaluating the combination of TAVO (intratumoral plasma-encoded IL-12, or tavokinogene telseplasmid, plus electroporation) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with late-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received at least one prior line of treatment.

The primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR) at ~year 2. The estimated primary completion date is August 2019.

This is the second trial assessing the combination. The first, in metastatic melanoma, is recruiting patients.