RepliCel CEO provides updated outlook

RepliCel Life Sciences's (OTCQB:REPCF) President and CEO, Mr. R. Lee Buckler provides an update to shareholders on Company's strategic transactions and future steps.

RepliCel will focus resources and capacities on three priorities in the near-term:

Finalizing the dermal injector to build the commercial-grade prototypes, test and validate its function, and submit an application for a CE mark to enable its commercial launch;

Engaging in the technology transfer work needed from Europe and Canada to set YOFOTO up in China to prepare for clinical trials there as quickly as possible; and

Preparing for next-stage clinical trials.

The company also laid down near term milestones to be achieved over next 15-18 months including:

A decision from Shiseido on if and when it intends to launch of the RCH-01 in Japan

Data from the gene marker identification study ongoing at University of British Columbia

Completion of YOFOTO's manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China

Guidance from Chinese regulators on approvals for clinical trials of RCS-01 (skin rejuvenation) and RCT-01 (tendon regeneration) in China

A designation from Chinese regulators for the RCI-02 (dermal injector) in mainland China