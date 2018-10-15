Kimco sees opportunities after Sears bankruptcy filing

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) says it expects to benefit from considerable mark-to-market and long-term redevelopment opportunities following Sears Holdings' bankruptcy filing this morning.

Overall exposure is limited to to 14 leases, representing 0.6% of annualized base rent and 1.9% of Kimco's total gross leasable area.

“Today’s announcement may afford us the long-awaited opportunity to recapture boxes with significant mark-to-market potential in our core markets, and sparks several new redevelopment opportunities within our portfolio,” said Conor Flynn, Kimco’s Chief Executive Officer.

The 14 Sears/Kmart leases have an average base rent of $5.25 per square foot, compared with Kimco's portfolio average of $15.95.

