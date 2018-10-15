COD: Black Ops 4 sets new day one records

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announces that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 set a new launch day record as the largest day one digital release in company history, breaking the previous record set by Call of Duty: WWII.

The game, which was released on Friday, set a new PlayStation record for day one digital full game sales on PlayStation Store and became the best-selling Activision Xbox One game on day one.

Analyst action: Barclays upgrades Activision Blizzard from Equal Weight to Overweight. (Source: StreetAccount.)