Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to buy construction firm for $90M

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) agrees to acquire William Charles Construction Group, including Ragnar Benson Construction, for $90M.

IEA says the deal will create a national, market-leading platform in the rail industry, broaden its exposure in the heavy and light civil infrastructure and environmental remediation spaces, and expand its geographic footprint through the southern and western U.S.

IEA expects the acquisition to add $520M in backlog, $300M-$330M in revenue and $18M-$22M in adjusted EBITDA based on YTD figures as of May 2018.