Krystal Biotech's gene therapy KB103 shows encouraging action in RDEB study; shares up 2% premarket

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Krystal Biotech's (NASDAQ:KRYS) gene therapy KB103 in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) showed a treatment effect.

Two patients received topical KB103 followed by intradermal injections to intact skin. The data showed a meaningful clinical benefit with functional COL7 (collagen type 7) protein and anchoring fibril formation.

On the safety front, no safety signals were observed.

RDEB is a rare inherited disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters when subjected to even mild friction. It is caused by mutations in the COL7 gene.

The company and principal investigator will host a webcast at 8:45 am ET to discuss the results.