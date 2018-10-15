L3 discloses preliminary Q3 results

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.85 for the quarter ended September 28, 2018.

The figure represents a debt retirement charge of $0.21 per diluted share, and merger, acquisition and divestiture related expenses of $0.10 per diluted share.

Revenue by segment: ISR Systems +14%; Communications & Networked Systems -2%; Electronic Systems +19%.

Guidance for 2018: Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $10.20-$10.30 (from 9.80-$10.00), on net sales of $10B-$10.2B.

LLL +5% premarket

