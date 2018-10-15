Equinor to sell King Lear gas, condensate discovery to Aker BP for $250M

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) agrees to sell its 77.8% stake in Norway’s King Lear gas and condensate discovery to Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) for $250M.

EQNR says the sale is part of a process to streamline its Norwegian portfolio and focus on projects that offer higher returns; Aker BP expects the deal will improve capacity utilization at its Ula facilities and provide significant additional volumes of injection gas to support increased oil recovery.

The remaining 22.2% stake in King Lear is held by Total (NYSE:TOT).