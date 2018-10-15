Sarepta in-licenses gene therapy for Sanfilippo A from Lysogene

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) inks an agreement with French biotech Lysogene for exclusive ex-Europe rights to gene therapy LYS-SAF302 for the potential treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA), also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A, a rare progressive disorder affecting the central nervous system caused by the buildup of a large sugar molecule in tissues and organs. A pivotal study, conducted by Lysogene, should launch by year-end.

Under the terms of the deal, Sarepta will pay Lysogene $26M (€22M) this year plus a $2.5M (€2.2M) equity investment. Next year, it will pay Lysogene up to an additional $19M (€16M). Total payments could reach $125M (€108M) if all milestones are met. Lysogene will also receive royalties on net sales and will retain exclusive rights in Europe. Sarepta will be responsible for global manufacturing and will supply Lysogene with product for Europe.

