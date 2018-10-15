Wells Fargo gets upgrade from Macquarie

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares may be due for "another run" after the stock's recent retreat has it trading at a 10% discount to it peers, writes Macquarie's David Konrad; rating upgraded to outperform.

Konrad sees "meaningful" expense savings over next two years with buybacks pacing better than its peers.

WFC should also benefit from "encouraging signs from consumers" as well as a good outlook for credit vs. its peers as it's de-risked its loan portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

WFC +0.8% in premarket trading.

Analyst ratings: Buys--16; holds--12; underperform/sells--5.

